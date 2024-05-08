Friday Declared a Public Holiday to Mark National Tree Planting Day

Friday, May 10, was Wednesday gazetted as a public holiday to mark the National Tree Growing Day.

The day will also be set to remember Kenyans who have died from the nationwide floods, President William Ruto announced Wednesday at State House.

Earlier Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura wrote on his X account that “A gazette notice shall be issued to this effect. Hon Soipan Tuya, Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Forestry & Climate Change shall hold a press conference today to give further directions.”

More than 240 people have been killed by raging floods outs of the rains. Many others are displaced over the same.

A total of 41,526 households have been displaced affecting approximately 212,630 people. 138 camps have been set up across 138 Counties hosting 62,061 people. Approximately 227,238 people have been impacted by the heavy rains.

A total of 1,967 schools have been affected by the floods.

The government says multi-agency teams drawn from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Youth Service and Humanitarian agencies had already hit the ground running to coordinate rescue efforts and provide essential help to the displaced people.