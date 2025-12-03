From Boardrooms to Kakuma: How Mary Kibugi Found Purpose in the Desert

When the world slowed to a halt in 2020, and office meetings shifted to virtual screens, Mary Kibugi experienced a rare pause in her fast-paced corporate life.

At the time, she was a senior executive working with multinational firms in the renewable energy sector – a career marked by deadlines, constant travel, and measurable success.

But the stillness brought by the COVID-19 pandemic did something unexpected: it gave her space to think.

“Being grounded at home made me reflect on what truly gave me fulfilment,” Mary recalls. “It wasn’t the titles or the money. It was the impact – the moments where communities, not companies, benefited from my work.”

That realization would eventually lead her from polished boardrooms to the dusty paths of Kakuma in Turkana County, where she now runs KD Gratiam International – a social enterprise focused on empowering women and young people through skills development, menstrual health solutions, and climate resilience programmes.

Trading Air Conditioning for Desert Heat

Her first days in Kakuma were a shock to the system.

“The heat was the hardest part,” she says with a light laugh. “Temperatures are constantly above 36 degrees. I had experienced winter abroad, heavy rains, everything – but nothing prepared me for desert life. Sometimes we joke that you could cook maize just by walking outside with it.”

Yet the heat was only part of the story. What left a deeper mark on her was observing the daily struggle of women and families in the refugee-hosting community – challenges many outside the region rarely see.

“Simple things like sanitary products, reliable internet, or even moving freely – these were real struggles for the people here. Witnessing that humbled me in ways I had never experienced before.”

Instead of walking away, Mary leaned into the discomfort. Drawing from her background in corporate sustainability and social impact initiatives, she began designing interventions that addressed the most urgent needs she identified on the ground.

Redefining Leadership

Shifting from the structured world of corporate leadership to the unpredictable environment of a social enterprise forced Mary to rethink her approach entirely.

“In the corporate space, your role is clear. Here, you wear many hats: leader, assistant, coordinator, communicator, sometimes even finance officer,” she explains. “It has taught me flexibility and the power of listening.”

Her leadership in Kakuma extends far beyond her organization. She has grown into a respected community voice, advocating for the dignity of women and the inclusion of youth in meaningful economic activities.

“It’s a delicate role. You are accountable to the community, not just a board or shareholders. How you treat people, how you listen, how you show up – it all matters.”

People who meet her often describe her presence as calm but commanding. She speaks with clarity, chooses her words carefully, yet her warm laughter reveals the humanity that drives her work.

Guided by Faith, Fueled by Impact

When the work becomes overwhelming, Mary draws strength from her faith.

“I pray through the difficult moments. I truly believe this is work that brings joy to God’s heart – restoring dignity one person at a time,” she says.

Her motivation comes from small but powerful wins: a young woman starting a business, a girl attending school confidently, a group of women gaining a skill that secures income for their families.

If given the chance to speak to her younger self, Mary says she would offer simple but profound advice: trust the calling that lies beyond comfort.

Looking ahead, her vision is clear – to leave behind a community of empowered, confident women living with dignity and hope.

“Women are incredibly powerful. All we need is opportunity. My dream is to see women in Kakuma financially independent, supported, and proud of who they are.”

She pauses thoughtfully before adding, “I truly believe this chapter of my life is the most meaningful one yet – and by God’s grace, the most impactful.”

And in the vast, unforgiving desert of Kakuma, Mary Kibugi is proving that even in the harshest conditions, purpose can bloom.