Fuel Tanker Bursts into Flames, Burns Two Cars Along Outering Road

There was panic along Outering Road, Nairobi when a fuel tanker burst into flames after an accident.

The incident led to the destruction of two other cars, police said. The cars were burnt in the 8 pm Tuesday incident.

Witnesses and police said the tanker was ferrying super petrol to Ruaraka when it suddenly hit another car that was ahead of it.

This is after the driver lost control, police said. The tanker overturned and burst into flames burning two other vehicles that were there.

Happening now… A fuel tanker has overturned along outering road…. it's a no go zone. pic.twitter.com/dWtVGYl8vg — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) August 9, 2023

No injury was reported as the occupants managed to escape. Fire engines rushed to the scene and helped in containing the spread of the inferno.

Police say they are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle rider was crushed by a matatu along Juja Road, Nairobi. This was after the matatu hit him from behind, police said.

The rider died on the spot and the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

And along Haile Selassie Avenue Opposite Central Bank Of Kenya, unknown driver of a matatu who escaped knocked and killed one Monica Wairimu Kamau, 55.

The matatu was later detained pending further investigations. The driver is yet to be traced, police said.

