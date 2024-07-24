fbpx
    NEWS

    Full list of President Ruto’s 21 Cabinet Nominees

    On Wednesday, President William Ruto announced the nomination of 10 additional Cabinet Secretaries, expanding the new list of nominees to 21

    This move follows his earlier decision on July 11 to dismiss his entire Cabinet, except Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, in response to Gen Z Protests

    Here’s the Full List of Nominees:

    1. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Prime Cabinet Secretary: Musalia Mudavadi
    2. Cooperatives and MSME Development: Wycliffe Oparanya
    3. Ministry of Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage: Stella Soi Lang’at
    4. Tourism and Wildlife: Rebecca Miano
    5. Energy and Petroleum: Opiyo Wandayi
    6. Public Service: Justin Muturi
    7. Investments, Trade and Industry: Salim Mvurya
    8. Labour and Social Protection: Alfred Mutua
    9. Mining and Blue Economy: Hassan Joho
    10. Ministry of the Interior and National Administration: Kithure Kindiki
    11. Ministry of Health: Debra Mulongo Barasa
    12. Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry: Aden Duale
    13. Ministry of Roads and Transport: Davis Chirchir
    14. Ministry of Defence: Soipan Tuya
    15. Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation: Eric Muga
    16. Ministry of Education: Julius Migosi
    17. Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development: Alice Wahome
    18. Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development: Dr Andrew Karanja
    19. Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy: Dr. Margaret Ndungu
    20. Ministry of Treasury: John Mbadi

    Key Points:

    • Eight of the new nominees were previously part of the Cabinet.
    • Some notable former 11 Cabinet Secretaries have been omitted,
    • President Ruto has indicated that he will announce additional nominees soon.
