Full list of President Ruto’s 21 Cabinet Nominees

On Wednesday, President William Ruto announced the nomination of 10 additional Cabinet Secretaries, expanding the new list of nominees to 21

This move follows his earlier decision on July 11 to dismiss his entire Cabinet, except Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, in response to Gen Z Protests

Here’s the Full List of Nominees:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Prime Cabinet Secretary: Musalia Mudavadi Cooperatives and MSME Development: Wycliffe Oparanya Ministry of Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage: Stella Soi Lang’at Tourism and Wildlife: Rebecca Miano Energy and Petroleum: Opiyo Wandayi Public Service: Justin Muturi Investments, Trade and Industry: Salim Mvurya Labour and Social Protection: Alfred Mutua Mining and Blue Economy: Hassan Joho Ministry of the Interior and National Administration: Kithure Kindiki Ministry of Health: Debra Mulongo Barasa Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry: Aden Duale Ministry of Roads and Transport: Davis Chirchir Ministry of Defence: Soipan Tuya Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation: Eric Muga Ministry of Education: Julius Migosi Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development: Alice Wahome Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development: Dr Andrew Karanja Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy: Dr. Margaret Ndungu Ministry of Treasury: John Mbadi

Key Points: