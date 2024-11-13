Close Menu
    G4S Kenya To Lay Off 400 Employees Due To Declining Business

    G4S Kenya To Lay Off 400 Employees Amid Economic Challenges

    G4S Kenya Limited has announced plans to lay off around 400 employees over the next six months due to declining business.

    In a notice issued to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection on November 4, G4S cited economic challenges that have impacted revenue and increased operating costs.

    G4S Human Resources Director, Helgah Kimanani, stated that the redundancy decision aligns with Section 40 (1) of the Employment Act, 2007, adding, “Due to ongoing economic hardships reducing revenue and increasing our operational costs, we regret to inform the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the company’s intent to declare several positions redundant.”

    The redundancy process will affect employees across various locations in Kenya, including both management and unionized positions, and is expected to run from November 2024 to April 2025.

    Despite the layoffs, Kimanani emphasized that G4S remains committed to the Kenyan market and intends to implement solutions that will secure future employment while maintaining business performance.

    The company assured the Ministry that it will comply with all legal requirements associated with the process.

    G4S Kenya operates over 100 branches nationwide

     

