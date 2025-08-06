Gabriel Oguda among 5 appointed as Ruto, Raila name NADCO report implementation committee

President William Ruto and ODM party leader Raila Odinga announced the formation of a five-member committee tasked with implementing the agenda of the broad-based government and the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

In a statement signed by both principals on Wednesday, they appointed columnist Gabriel Oguda, Agnes Zani, Kevin Kiarie, Fatuma Ibrahim and political Communication Strategist Javas Bigambo.

The principals also formed a joint Secretariat, co-led by Executive Secretaries from UDA and ODM, to support the Committee’s operations.

Both the ruling party and the opposition agreed to fund the Committee’s activities, including consultations with the public and relevant stakeholders to capture all diverse perspectives. The Committee will be required to submit progress reports to the principals every two months and to a joint Kenya Kwanza-ODM parliamentary Group quarterly.

The Parliamentary Group is set to hold its first sitting on August 18, 2025, and a final report detailing the status of the broad-based government’s ten-point agenda which will be released to the public on March 7, 2026.

The committee’s appointment comes as ODM maintained its support for the Kenya Kwanza administration, despite mounting criticism from the public and some of its members.

In March 2025, Ruto and Raila signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which outlined a ten-point agenda that would address the nation’s challenges.

These included full implementation of the NADCO report, strengthening devolution, promotion of the youths, integrity within leadership, inclusivity across the country and preserving the right to peaceful assembly.

Others include addressing the national debt, fighting graft, stopping wastage of public resources and promoting the sovereignty of the people as well as the rule of law.

The broad-based government has, however, drawn criticism from various quarters, with many arguing that UDA is tarnishing ODM’s image through the alliance, making it difficult for the party to distance itself from the current administration’s shortcomings ahead of the 2027 elections.

There have been protests in the country over among others poor governance and high cost of living.