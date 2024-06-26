Gabriella Wilde Siblings: Meet the Gough-Calthorpe Siblings Squad

Gabriella Wilde is an English actress and model. She was born in Basingstoke, Hampshire in 1989 and is descended from the aristocratic Gough-Calthorpe family.

She began her career as a model, being spotted at age 14 by Naomi Campbell and joining her agency Premier Model Management.

Wilde appeared in campaigns for companies like L.K.Bennett, Lacoste, Abercrombie & Fitch, Burberry and Topshop, and posed for magazines like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Vogue and Nylon.

She later transitioned into acting, appearing in films such as The Three Musketeers, Carrie, Endless Love and Wonder Woman 1984.

Wilde has also had roles on television, including in the Doctor Who episode The Vampires of Venice and the BBC series Poldark.

Siblings

Wilde has a younger sister named Octavia Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe.

In addition, she has five half-siblings – Olivia Llewellyn and Arabella Llewellyn, from her mother’s first marriage and Georgiana Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe and Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, from her father’s first marriage to Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon.

Wilde is also considered “unofficial stepsisters” with Pandora Cooper-Key and Cressida Bonas, who are Lady Mary-Gaye’s other daughters.

Some of Wilde’s siblings, like Isabella Calthorpe and Olivia Llewellyn, are also actresses.

Career

Wilde transitioned into acting in 2009, making her film debut in the comedy St Trinian’s 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold.

She has since appeared in a number of films, including The Three Musketeers, Carrie, Endless Love and Wonder Woman 1984.

On television, Wilde had a guest role in the Doctor Who episode The Vampires of Venice in 2010, and played a main role as Caroline Penvenen in the BBC series Poldark from 2016 to 2019.

In 2015, she signed on as the spokesperson and face of the international beauty brand Estée Lauder, further expanding her modeling work.

Personal life

Wilde married musician Alan Pownall in 2014. Both Wilde and Pownall previously attended Windlesham House School together.

Pownall is an English singer-songwriter and musician. He has released several EPs and albums as a solo artist, including Feeling’s Good, Feather & Stone and Careless Love.

Pownall’s music style blends folk, rock and pop influences. He has been compared to artists like Ray LaMontagne and Damien Rice.

In addition to his solo work, Pownall is also known for being the lead singer of the indie folk band Goldhawks. The band has released two albums – Goldhawks and Woven.

Together, Wilde and Pownall have three sons – Sasha Blue Pownall (born in 2014), Shiloh Silva Pownall (born in 2016) and Skye Pownall (born in 2019).