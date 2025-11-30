Gachagua Accuses President Ruto of Orchestrating Violence at Kariobangi North Church

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday issued a scathing statement accusing President William Ruto of deploying police officers and hired groups to violently disrupt a gathering at the PCEA Church in Kariobangi North, claims that have not been independently verified.

Gachagua alleged that the confrontation was intended to “punish the people of Kariobangi North” for rejecting the UDA candidate in the ongoing political contest in the area.

He claimed that police and “goons” opened fire during the incident, leaving two supporters of the Democratic Change Party (DCP) with serious gunshot injuries.

Gachagua further alleged that tear gas was fired inside the church compound, endangering clergy, women, and children who had gathered there.

He described the incident as “a defilement of a holy place” and called it “the lowest a leader can go.”

“Much as I appreciate your frustrations, the more you send goons and police to attack the public and their leaders, the more you harden their resolve against your unpopular leadership,” Gachagua said in the statement addressed to President Ruto.

As of press time, neither the police nor State House had issued an official response to the allegations. The extent of the injuries and the circumstances surrounding the confrontation also remain unclear.

The incident adds to rising political tensions between Gachagua and President Ruto following months of public disagreements within the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Authorities are expected to provide more details as investigations continue.