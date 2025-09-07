Gachagua assures of opposition’s unity ahead of announcing flag bearer

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua Sunday assured his supporters that the United Opposition front is united and will field one presidential Candidate to face president William Ruto in 2027 general election.

He spoke during a church service at Miharati PCEA Church in Nyandarua County.

Gachagua asserted that the opposition faction has agreed to support the candidate who will be chosen, reiterating that their unity is the only remedy to oust President Ruto in the next polls.

“How I wish they choose me, I will ensure Kasongo (President Ruto) is a one term president and goes home very early in the morning on the election D-day,” Gachagua noted.

“If it’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Dr. Fred Matiangi, or Eugene Wamalwa, we shall all rally behind him or her to make sure Ruto goes home.”

The former deputy president also dispelled fears that the opposition is divided following a recent disapproval by DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala the appointment of Mukhisa Kituyi as the opposition spokesperson.

Gachagua said Malala wanted all positions to be awarded to young people, but the Secretariat agreed to appoint Dr Kituyi as Spokesperson owing to his vast experience that will help propel the opposition’s agenda.

“We decided Mukhisa Kituyi to be there so that he can help us with his vast experience. But my deputy Cleophas Malala, a brave young man, is helping me and he is a good man but I saw he is worried that we put the old man in that role, he only needs Gen Zs na Millennials,no way,” Gachagua said.

“At the Secretariat he has a lot of Gen Zs and Millennials, and they are doing wonderful job. And we have hope and faith in young people, but we must look for older people with experience and wisdom to mentor and guide them.”

He was accompanied by Nyandarua Senator John Methu, Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo, Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto, Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru, Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara, among others.