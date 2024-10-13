Gachagua Banks On Judiciary To Uphold ‘Will Of The People’ In His Impeachment

Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Sunday pinned his faith on the Judiciary to fairly prosecute his impeachment motion.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday in Embu, DP Gachagua expressed confidence that the matter will be handled impartially as it faces the scrutiny of the Chief Justice Martha Koome-led arm of government.

He reiterated that the “will of the people” should be respected and Kenyans are the only ones who should back his ouster plan.

“Our Judiciary is very professional and I have no doubt that our eminent judges will protect and uphold the constitution and always make sure that the will of the people is sovereign,” he said. “The will of the people should be respected because they vote every five years and it is good to respect their choices.”

He however urged Kenyans to maintain calm despite the outcome of the impeachment case.

He has until Monday to return his defence ahead of the sessions on Wednesday and Thursday at the Senate.

This comes after the High Court on Friday issued orders allowing the petition challenging Gachagua’s impeachment to be forwarded to CJ Koome, who will empanel a three-judge bench to determine the case.

High Court judge Lawrence Mugambi noted that the case warrants the attention of CJ Koome as it is a matter of great public interest.

“In my view, despite stiff opposition by the respondents, it is my considered opinion that this petition risks weighty constitutional questions that fall under Article 163 B and D (2) hence I am pursuant to refer it to the Chief Justice for empanelment of a bench, Justice Mugambi ruled.

The court’s decision came after Gachagua, through his Lawyer Paul Muite-led legal team, noted that the matter has raised serious matters that need deeper interrogation.

Lawyer Muite further called for a thorough review of the public participation and impeachment procedures that preceded the Deputy President’s impeachment by Parliament.

“Irrespective of what will happen I was to urge you to remain peaceful. This is our country and let us live in peace and harmony,” said Muite.

Gachagua’s impeachment was floated in Parliament on October 1 amid a reported soured bromance with President William Ruto.

After prosecution 281 members voted in favour of the ouster, 44 voted against it and 1 abstained.

The Special Motion outlined 11 charges against Gachagua, including gross violation of the Constitution, undermining the President and the Cabinet, undermining Devolution, and compromising judicial independence by publicly attacking a judge.