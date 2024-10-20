Gachagua Claims Kindiki Will Be Ordered To Sign Resignation Letter To Silence Him

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua sensationally claimed his successor Kithure Kindiki will be shown the door should he try to challenge the powers that be if he assumes office.

President William Ruto nominated Kindiki as his deputy on Friday after Gachagua’s ouster by both the National Assembly and the Senate.

He is yet to assume office due to court orders blocking his swearing-in, pending the hearing and determination of cases challenging the impeachment.

Speaking on Sunday after he was discharged from the Karen Hospital in Nairobi where he was admitted on Thursday as Senators were voting to oust him, the embattled DP dismissed his removal from office as a “charade”.

“The charade we are being treated to is get rid of an elected deputy president and appoint a control freak,” Gachagua told a press conference.

He described the Interior Cabinet Secretary as a meek professional who cannot “cannot ask a question” or “say anything.”

“I am sure if he succeeds, he will be asked to sign an undated resignation letter so that if he starts asking questions he can be told to resign.”

Gachagua accused President William Ruto of betrayaland claimed there were two assassination attempts on him before the impeachment was tabled in Parliament.

“I don’t feel safe. On August 30th undercover cover police agents in Kisumu entered my room and one of them tried to poison my food but we detected it and we were able to escape. I was supposed to be killed through poisoning,” claimed Gachagua.

“On September 3rd in Nyeri, NIS officers came to Nyeri and tried to poison food belonging to me and Kikuyu elders. I reported the matter to NIS and asked the officers assigned to my office to leave. After attempts to assassinate me failed, this impeachment motion was hatched.”

He said he did not know President Ruto “could be that vicious,” adding he was shocked by how a man he “helped to be President… believed in” could turn against him.

At present, the High Court in Kerugoya has issued orders barring Kindiki from assuming the DP’s office pending the hearing and determination of a case filed by David Munyi Mathenge and Peter Kamotho are of “great national importance and urgency.”

The court on Friday directed that the file be forwarded to Chief Justice Martha Koome to appoint a bench of High Court judges to handle the case.

Similarly, the High Court suspended the Senate resolution to uphold Gachagua’s impeachment motion.

Justice Chacha Mwita said Gachagua’s petition raised pertinent issues of law and public interest and issued a conservatory order staying the impeachment’s implementation – including the appointment of Gachagua’s replacement – until October 24 when the matter will be mentioned.