Gachagua claims sale of Bomas of Kenya, Prison lands to Turkish national

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Sunday claimed that the Bomas of Kenya, a national heritage site, has been sold to a Turkish national.

He said the Cabinet hurriedly approved the sale despite opposition from some government agencies like Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

“As we speak, Bomas of Kenya has been sold to a Turkish national who is the president’s friend and by extension you know what I mean.”

“The Cabinet was informed, and I was the only one who opposed it. I stood firm and said this is a national heritage; we cannot sell it,” Gachagua stated.

He added that the KCAA had raised concerns about the sale, citing the site’s location within a flight path.

Speaking at the ACK Holy Trinity Church in Kitengela, Kajiado County, Gachagua alleged that the sale had been extended to include prison lands.

However, he alleged that the government proceeded with the transaction on Bomas.

“The people from civil aviation opposed it, but the President went ahead and sold it. We are on our own,” Gachagua lamented.

The Turkish man plans to build a convention center and has been granted a lease spanning up to 50 years, officials said.

There was no immediate comment from the government side over the claims.

Gachagua also claimed that prison lands across the country had been sold, necessitating the relocation of correctional facilities.

“All prison lands have been sold. All prisons need to be relocated. Even churches built on these lands, including Catholic and SDA churches, will be demolished,” he said.

Established in 1971, the Bomas of Kenya was created to preserve, showcase, and promote the rich and diverse cultures of Kenya’s various ethnic groups. It has served as a significant tourist attraction and cultural center.

Gachagua’s allegations have raised concerns about the potential loss of this national heritage.

Gachagua’s remarks come days after President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga formalized a political union on Friday.

The pact, which includes a 10-point agenda, aims to foster cooperation between the ruling UDA party and the ODM party.

Among the proposals is the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, which suggests the creation of the Office of the Official Opposition Leader and the reinstatement of the Prime Minister’s position.

Gachagua dismissed the handshake between Ruto and Odinga as a distraction. “Do not be concerned about what is happening. It is a distraction. They are called theatrics, meant to divert our focus.

We will not be distracted by side shows. Politics is a game of numbers, and I assure you, the numbers are good,” he asserted.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka echoed Gachagua’s sentiments, expressing disappointment over what he termed as a betrayal by Raila Odinga.

Speaking at the Christian Foundation Fellowship Church in Nairobi, Musyoka lamented, “There is betrayal all over. A brother betrays a brother. But the most interesting betrayal is that of a politician. Politicians are amazing. Please pray for them. I am one of them.”

DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, speaking in Nakuru County, questioned the motives behind reviving the NADCO report.

“We know that the proposed Prime Minister’s position is meant for Raila Odinga. This is the main reason the NADCO report was picked up. This report was discarded by the parliamentary committee. Why the sudden interest in reviving it?” Wamalwa asked.

Acting ODM party leader Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o dismissed the criticism from opposition leaders, urging them to familiarize themselves with the details of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Ruto and Odinga.

“Kalonzo could acquaint himself better in the court of conscience if he reads the content of the MoU before condemning its signing by the two parties,” Nyong’o stated.