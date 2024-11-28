Gachagua Escapes Unhurt, Forced to Flee as Goons Disrupt Limuru Burial Service

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was Thursday forced to flee after goons disrupted a burial service for the late Erastus Nduati in Limuru, Kiambu County.

He was not injured but his cars were damaged.

He had to be evacuated by his security and local ones. This marks another chaotic scene and what may be on the way in the politics of Mt Kenya.

As a result of the chaos, several people sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The chaos ensued when former Limuru MP Peter Mwathi was addressing the mourners as he was accusing the State of harassing Gachagua to the point of withdrawing his entire security detail.

He questioned why the government was hellbent on removing Gachagua as DP barely two years in office.

“This leader worked very hard during his time. And when you formed the government, it reached a point that they turned on you, I’ll tell you God is still on the throne. You saw even his bodyguards were taken away,” the MP said.

The former lawmaker could be seen struggling to communicate through the microphone which had developed technical issues.

Shortly after, goons stormed the event, causing chaos by bringing down the tents and destroying the setup. At the time, the former DP had not been accorded the chance to speak.

The mourners began to flee the scene, trying to escape the melee while others began throwing plastic chairs towards the goons’ direction.

The goons hurled stones at the vehicle carrying Gachagua’s entourage, shattering the rear window. The former DP, however, managed to escape.

Gachagua was impeached in a fallout with president William Ruto.