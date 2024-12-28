Gachagua forced to flee Nyandarua event after goons strike

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was forced to run for dear life after a teargas canister was lobbed and went off a few metres from where he was seated together with other leaders in Nyandarua county.

It’s the second such incident in less than a month to happen to Gachagua.

The thanksgiving event for Shamata Ward MCA Gitau Njamba in Nyandarua was disrupted and quickly turned into a melee that left several injured and the police overpowered by an irate crowd.

The Incident took place as Nyandarua Senator John Methu was delivering his speech in the December 28 drama.

The Clergy too were not spared in the melee, as what was supposed to be a thanksgiving for Shamata Ward MCA turning into a teary event, a bitter development and a distaste to those gathered here.

There was a fierce exchange between police officers and the crowd as they tried to contain the situation but they were overpowered and bolted out of the scene.

The aftermath on the dias, broken chairs and a disgruntled lot and leaders.

“You cannot govern people by force and you cannot force them to do what you want,” said Gachagua after the chaos.

It is exactly a month since Gachagua was attacked in Limuru during a burial ceremony, exposing the rising political temperatures and intolerance in the country.

Gachagua says his tribulations are well orchestrated by the Government.

Police have launched investigations into the incident to ascertain the motive of the attack.