Gachagua; Had I Been Late To Hospital By 20 Minutes We Would Be Telling A Different Story

Ousted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Sunday explained the circumstances leading to his hospitalisation at the Karen Hospital.

He was in hospital since Thursday.

Speaking for the first time since being taken ill, Gachagua explained the chronology of events leading up to his hospitalisation and missing an appearance at the Senate where his impeachment proceedings were going on.

He also planned to attend Mashujaa Day celebrations but failed after being unable to get a chopper.

Having attended the morning Senate proceedings, Gachagua said he proceeded to his Harambee Annex office together with his legal team and staff, where they had lunch as they waited for the afternoon session.

While on his way to his office to pick some notes in preparation for the afternoon session, Gachagua said he felt a sudden sharp pain in the chest, prompting him to sit down.

“The pain continued, it was very intense and sharp. I called my doctor, Dr. Gikonyo, who has been my doctor for the last 20 years,” Gachagua said.

He described how he was feeling to Dr. Gikonyo, and while at it he experienced shortness of breath, which prompted his doctor to admit him immediately.

By the time he was getting to Karen Hospital, Gachagua says the pain was intense.

“Dr. Gikonyo told me that had I been late for another 20 minutes we could be telling a different story today,” Gachagua narrated.

The embattled DP says he has been released to go and rest from home after his doctors ruled that he is now out of danger.

“As we speak I’m okay, but a little bit weak, but I feel better. The intense pain has gone away, what is there is very little pain that will go away in a month,” Gachagua said.

He thanked Kenyans of goodwill for their prayers and goodwill.

Senators decided to proceed with his impeachment in his absence, even after his legal time asked for more time for him to stabilise.

Gachagua was eventually impeached but has since obtained court orders staying the Senate decision and barring the swearing of Kithure Kindiki as his replacement.