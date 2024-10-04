Gachagua Impeachment: Public Participation Extended to Saturday

The National Assembly has extended the public participation period for the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua until Saturday.

Members of the public can share their opinions on the Special Motion by submitting them to the relevant Constituency or County Women Representative offices, which will forward them to the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly.

“It is notified to the general public that further to the public participation exercise which commenced on October 2, 2024, and the collection of views across the Venues and Constituency/County Women Representative Offices on October 4, 2024, the 290 Constituency Offices and 47 County Women Representative Offices of all Members of the National Assembly, which are offices under the Parliamentary Service Commission, shall remain open on Saturday, October 5, 2024 from 8.00 am to 5.00 pm to facilitate further public participation on the Special Motion,” said Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge.

The initial public participation exercise took place on Friday across 47 centers in all counties.

However, a court order from the Kerugoya High Court, issued the same day, instructed Parliament to organize public participation in every constituency nationwide. While delivering the ruling, Justice Richard Mwongo allowed the public hearing scheduled for October 4 to proceed as the first step, but directed the respondents to arrange additional hearings at the constituency level.

Justice Mwongo stated that this approach would enable citizens, particularly those in constituencies represented by MPs involved in the impeachment process, to participate and present their views. He cited past Supreme Court rulings as precedents for ensuring meaningful public participation.

The order followed an urgent petition filed by Kirinyaga Woman Representative Jane Njeri Maina. Initially, the National Assembly had only scheduled one day of public participation at 47 centers across all counties, on October 4, 2024.