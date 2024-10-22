Gachagua in Court, Ignores DCI Summon Over Assassination Claims

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday ignored an invitation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to seek his clarification over allegations he made about purported attempts on his life.

Instead, Gachagua drove to court at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi for a case which he had filed to challenge his ouster.

DCI said the letter to Gachagua was not a summon but a move to seek clarification from Gachagua.

“He may come or not because this is not a summon but a move to have him clarify the claims he made,” said a police officer aware of the developments.

Gachagua drove to Milimani Court at about 10.30 am in readiness for his case before a three judge bench.

He was supposed to appear before the DCI headquarters Kiambu Road on Tuesday October 22.

A team of detectives had been put on standby to wait for him to take his statement. They insisted they wanted him to help them investigate the claims.

Gachagua, speaking on Sunday after he was discharged from the Karen Hospital in Nairobi where he was admitted on Thursday as Senators were voting to oust him, claimed there were two assassination attempts on his life.

“I don’t feel safe. On August 30, undercover cover police agents in Kisumu entered my room and one of them tried to poison my food but we detected it and we were able to escape. I was supposed to be killed through poisoning,” he told a press conference.

“On September 3rd in Nyeri, NIS (National Intelligence Service) officers came to Nyeri and tried to poison food belonging to me and Kikuyu elders. I reported the matter to NIS and asked the officers assigned to my office to leave. After attempts to assassinate me failed, this impeachment motion was hatched.”

He said his security was withdrawn exposing him to dangers.

The DCI told Gachagua he publicly stated that there had been multiple assassination attempts on his life.

“You were quoted saying, August 30th, in Kisumu, undercover security agents entered my room, bugged it, and one of them tried to poison my food. We detected it and were able to escape the scheme. I was supposed to be killed by food poisoning.”

“You went further to state, “On September 3rd, another team from the National Intelligence Service came to Nyeri and tried to poison food that was meant for me and the Kikuyu council of elders,” the letter said.

“These are serious allegations emanating from a person of your stature and cannot be taken lightly. In light of the seriousness of this matter, we kindly request your presence on 22nd October 2024 at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters, Mazingira Complex-Kiambu Road, to formally record your statement to enable prompt and thorough investigations into the matter.”

The DCI said the police understand the sensitivity of the allegations and assured Gachagua the matter will be handled with the seriousness it deserves.

“Your statement is a crucial component of our investigation.”

Gachagua accused President William Ruto of betrayal saying he did not know the Head of State “could be that vicious.”

He added that he was shocked by how a man he “helped to be President… believed in” could turn against him.

“If anything happens to me or my family President Ruto must be held to account,” he said.

Ruto has not commented on Gachagua’s impeachment since its motion was moved and has not addressed the ousted DP’s Sunday allegations, either.

In court papers, Ruto said the High court has no authority to hear and determine petitions challenging Gachagua’s ouster.

He in objecting to a suit filed by David Mathenge and four others at Kerugoya Court says only the Supreme Court has the exclusive jurisdiction to hear the cases.

The matters are scheduled to be heard before a three judge bench this morning.