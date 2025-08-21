Gachagua lands at JKIA after US tour

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua arrived in Kenya on Thursday after his long tour in the United States.

He immediately embarked on a roadshow from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to the city center, a trip that caused huge traffic jam.

His convoy moved from JKIA at snail pace toward Mombasa Road which caused huge traffic disruptions.

Commotion was earlier witnessed at JKIA as his supporters thronged the premises, chanting his name while awaiting him to pass the checkpoint.

He was then escorted through the crowd by his security team to his awaiting convoy.

His supporters had camped at the airport from early Thursday morning. He landed shortly before 1 pm.

Gachagua was in the U.S. for six weeks, where he mobilized supporters and held public forums with Kenyans in the diaspora.

He also maintained harsh criticism against President William Ruto’s administration for corruption, extrajudicial killings, and human rights violations.

He is expected to lead a procession to the Kamukunji grounds for a public rally, a move that the government has promised to keep an eye on to prevent lawlessness.

But police said they would not allow the rally.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said that legal action will be taken in the case of mayhem and disruptions.