Gachagua says govt gone berserk, is fighting shadows over Echoes of War

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Friday accused the government of using violence against innocent students from Butere Girls Secondary School over their drama festival play titled “Echoes of War.”

“They have gone berserk and are now fighting shadows, including school girls. How fluid is your government if girls can bring it down?” he posed.

Gachagua said the regime is focused on selfish interests and is apathetic towards the people.

“This government is in business. The police, other government officials including the president are in business forgetting their work,” he said.

He also drew comparisons between president William Ruto and former one Mwai Kibaki’s regimes, citing that the latter’s legacy had a significant impact in reviving the country’s economy.

The play has ignited a fierce debate over its theme that centers on a Gen Z uprising against an oppressive government. On Thursday morning, during the National Drama Festivals in Nakuru, police officers lobbed tear gas at the students who were returning to their bus after declining to perform the play.

Speaking during former President Kibaki’s memorial service at Serena Hotel on Friday, Gachagua condemned the incident and wondered why the government would use such force on innocent children.

“We are looking at Butere Girls and unable to understand the viciousness against children by the present government. Even the colonial government spared the children,” he stated.

He pointed out that the current administration could gain widespread support if it managed taxpayers’ money efficiently.

“There’s nothing wrong with taxation because Kibaki did it. Kenyans don’t have a problem in paying taxes, they have a big problem in paying taxes that are misappropriated,” he added.

“Kibaki allowed people to work because if you have a supporting system, it can only be effective if you allow them to work. Kibaki respected institutions, and going forward, that must be the way for this country.”

“He spoke very little and did quite a lot. Nowadays, I only talk once a week. I’m learning from him.”

The Butere Girls incident has drawn a lot of reactions from all quarters, with the public voicing its concerns on why the government was hellbent on preventing the students from performing the play.

Education CS Migos Ogamba, however, refuted the allegations and claimed that the students declined to play of their own volition.

He added that the school’s management violated the Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) laws by inviting former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, a non-teacher, to direct the play.

“We cannot allow people to weaponise school children against authority. Let political wars be fought by politicians outside learning environments,” Ogamba stated in a statement.

‘Echoes of War’ has been a centre of attention as its theme is on Kenya’s governance and the 2024 youth-led anti-government protests.

The play was disqualified during the Western Region Drama Festivals under unclear circumstances.

A subsequent High Court ruling overturned that decision, reinstating the play and ordering its inclusion in the national lineup.

The play was marred by fresh controversy on Wednesday when Malala was blocked from accessing Kirobon Girls.