Gachagua says Ruto’s ‘one-man show’ style is hurting Kenya

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua criticised President William Ruto’s leadership style, which he described as a “one-man show” and believes is bad for the country.

Speaking on Sunday during an interview on Inooro TV’s Kiririmbi show, Gachagua accused his former boss of sidelining Cabinet Secretaries and other leaders, claiming the president makes decisions unilaterally without input or criticism.

“The president runs the country as a one-man show. These ministers you see are just flower girls—they have no say in anything. Even changing the Cabinet is pointless unless the president himself changes or is changed,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua said this leadership style has rendered the Cabinet powerless, describing the ministers as mere “flower girls” who only append their signatures but hold no decision-making authority.

He also revealed details about his bitter fallout with President Ruto, claiming the strained relationship spanned over a year. He alleged that the rift stemmed from his opposition to controversial government projects and his unwillingness to be a “yes-man.”“Maybe he thought I would be a ‘yes sir’ kind of person, but I am principled. I cannot be threatened or bought. I told him the country was not heading in the right direction, and we needed to correct our course, but he ridiculed me and became angry,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua urged the president to listen to Kenyans and reconsider his approach to leadership instead of dismissing criticism with derogatory remarks.

“He should pause and ask himself why there is so much noise everywhere. Even in bars, people are complaining, and now musicians are singing about him. He should stop listening to his advisors because they are lying to him,” Gachagua said.

The former DP also called on Ruto to seek forgiveness from the Kenyan people, saying it was wrong to insult citizens who had entrusted him with leadership.

“There is no need to insult people when they express their views. Just listen, even if you don’t agree. It’s wrong to call people stupid or claim they have mapepo (evil spirits), especially those who voted for you,” he stated.

Gachagua further claimed Ruto offered him a hefty send-off package worth billions to resign as Deputy President.

However, he said he turned down the offer, stating that no amount of money would compel him to betray his community.

“I told him if he wants me out, let him do it publicly so that Kenyans, especially the people of the central region, can know he kicked me out,” Gachagua added.

He went on to accuse President Ruto of orchestrating his removal by allegedly bribing MPs and Senators to support his ouster.

“He paid MPs and Senators to kick me out. This plan had been in place since last year because our differences had lasted for more than a year,” he claimed.

Citing disagreements with Ruto, Gachagua pointed out the implementation of the Hustler Fund as one of the contentious issues.

He criticized the fund for dishing out small loans of Sh500, which he argued do little to uplift the common mwananchi.

“I would go to Karatina, and people would ask me, ‘What business can you start with Ksh.500?’ I told him, ‘My boss, this Hustler Fund is angering the very people we promised to help.’ We have abandoned them,” he said.

The former deputy president also claimed he warned the president about the public backlash against the Finance Bill 2024, which proposed heavy taxation.

There was no immediate comment from Stare House over the claims.