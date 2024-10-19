Gachagua Still Admitted At Karen Hospital, Security Scaled Down

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was recuperating at the Karen Hospital in Nairobi on Saturday where he has been admitted since Thursday, October 17.

Speculations were that he had been discharged and would attend Sunday’s Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kwale County or travel out of the country.

But officials at the hospital said he was still there and recuperating well.

Doctors had initially Gachagua would be admitted for 48 to 72 hours as they monitored his progress following his complaints of chest pains.

It is not clear when he will be discharged.

The doctors have also restricted access to only a given timeframe to provide the embattled DP with the required rest.

Only close family members and friends were allowed to visit him at the hospital

The heavy security presence that was at Karen Hospital on Thursday has now been scaled down.

Security at his major premises including his rural home in Mathira, Nyeri County was also withdrawn. Also taken away were his official cars, officials said.

Among the police recalled included those from the General Service Unit’s Presidential Guard. More than 50 police officers who had been guarding him were recalled.

There was heavy security at the official residence of the DP on Saturday amid claims there were planned protests there.

Police mounted roadblocks on a road leading to the residence as part of the security checks.

This is due to the impeachment that was upheld by the Senate on Thursday.

A court order, however, suspended the Senate impeachment, throwing a spanner in the works for Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to assume the DP’s office as the third Deputy President under the 2010 Constitution.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka led other leaders in calling on the government to reinstate Gachagua’s security as he remains the country’s second in command.

The impeachment of Gachagua has caused a crisis.