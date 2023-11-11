Gachagua Takes Swipe at Malema For “Disrespecting” Ruto

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has taken a swipe at South Africa’s opposition leader Julius Malema for disrespecting President William Ruto.

Speaking on Saturday, Gachagua told the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader to refrain from interfering with Kenyan’s politics.

The DP advised the “all-knowing” EFF leader to focus on matters concerning his country.

“Nimeona ata mtu mwingine ametoka South Africa, hajui Kenya, ameingia tu asubuhi na ameanza kusema mambo ya Kenya. Huyu amekuja ni mjuaji; amefika asubuhi, saa nane mambo ya Kenya anajua ata kutuliko. Si mliskia? Tungetaka kuambia wageni, wakitembea waheshimu viongozi wa ile nchi wametembea,” he said.

The former Mathira MP said South Africa has more to worry about than Kenya as he cited the power rationing in Mzansi.

Gachagua said the power rationing went on for seven hours but he did not dare talk about it because it did not concern him.

“Sisi tumetembea nchi za ng’ambo na tunaenda na kukaa na hatuwezi tusi rais wa nchi ya ng’ambo. Na hatuwezi kuingilia siasa ya huko,” he added.

“Kama unasema huku ni kubaya, unakuja kufanya nini? Hapo kwao rationing ya stima ni 7 hours na sisi hatuongei kwa sababu tunawaheshimu. Sasa yeye amefika hapa na akakuwa mjuaji.”

Further, the DP advised tourists to resist meddling in Kenya’s political affairs.

“We want to request our neighbouring leaders; if you come to Kenya, visit the Coast, do your sunbathing, eat fish, go to Maasai Mara, see the animals, then get on your flights and go back to your countries. Mambo ya hapa mtuwachie sababu tukija kwenu mambo yenu hatuongei,” he said.

Speaking on Thursday, Malema criticized Ruto for failing to fulfil his campaign pledges.

“I don’t know if President William Ruto means it because he said so many things, and I can’t locate him these days, because the things he said during the election and the things he’s doing now are two different things.”