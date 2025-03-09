Gachagua tells Ruto to stop targeting his allies in government

The Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Sunday asked president William Ruto to stop the purge of his allies saying that most of the leaders removed from these committee positions were on the front line on his election as president.

The former DP said that it is unfair for the president to remove those who stood with him during the last elections adding that he is even surprised that some of those who are supporting the presidents move are from the Mount Kenya region.

The former DP was speaking during a church service at ACK Holy Trinity Kitengela Church in Kajiado County.

On the ongoing housing project, Gachagua has called on the government to prioritize secondary needs rather than on the basic needs like water and roads.

He also criticised the government for the abductions citing that Kitengela was highly affected after three young men were found dead after they were abducted by unknown people.

He assured the Kenya Kwanza administration that the people of Kenya will not forgive the government for killing the young people.

Gachagua lashed out at Ruto for what he alleged that he has sold out the Bomas of Kenya to a Turkish National adding that selling out of the critical infrastructure will be a threat to the flight path of Wilson airport.

The former DP has also asked his followers to remain calm as he organises his party which will be launched soon with a sole purpose of taking the government out of power.

He was accompanied by Kajiado County leaders and national leaders at the service.