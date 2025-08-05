Gachagua’s DCP Party unveils 22 candidates for by-elections

The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), linked to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, officially unveiled its candidates for several upcoming by-elections.

Gachagua was away in the USA as the event went on.

Speaking at the DCP Party Headquarters during the candidate unveiling, Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala affirmed that the party has fielded candidates for all 22 by-elections, expressing confidence in a decisive win once the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announces the election dates.

Malala said the Opposition faction would conduct transparent nominations in areas with multiple aspirants to select the best candidates, as he urged constituents from the affected areas to support DCP candidates wholeheartedly.

“We have at least 22 by-elections, and DCP has attracted very many aspirants. We are a party that will allow democracy to work, and that is why we have attracted many candidates. We will have free and fair nominations for seats where we have more than one candidate without any favouritism,” he said.

“Only party members will be allowed to participate in the nominations, and we are hereby urging all aspirants to go down on the ground and start registering members.”

Malala took issue with the IEBC over the delay in announcing the By-Election dates, despite the commission’s promise to conclude the scheduling within a week after the new commissioners took office.

He alleged that there are efforts by the government to delay the elections, asserting that the delay might be a tactic because UDA is not yet fully prepared.

“We urge the IEBC to live by its word. Last time they addressed the press, they said they would give us a date for the by-election in a week’s time. Upto today, IEBC has not given us the dates,” Malala noted.

“We are aware that the ruling party is trying to push the dates further because they are not ready; they have done their survey and realised that out of 22 by-elections, there is none that they can win. IEBC is an independent commission, and it should fulfil its mandate independently. We are ready for the election, and I urge the ruling party to stop interfering with IEBC.”

Both candidates and the party leadership reiterated their readiness and urged IEBC to announce the dates promptly.

Regarding rumours surrounding the Banisa constituency by-election, Malala clarified that the government is allegedly attempting to compromise DCP candidates, but has assured that their candidates are not for sale.

He dismissed the speculation that Aden Mohammed, also known as Kiongozi, had withdrawn from the race, describing such claims as fake news.

The candidate for Banisa also publicly denied any withdrawal from the race, reaffirming their commitment to contest in the upcoming by-election