Gang Attacks Family, Sexually Assaults Three Women, Rob Them of Sh114,000 in Nyamira

Detectives are hunting down a gang of about ten that attacked a family and sexually assaulted three women there before robbing them of Sh114,000 in a village in Nyamira County.

The incident happened in a village in Masanda area, Keroka.

Police say the motive of the incident is yet to be known amid concerns of the rising rate of crime in the area.

According to police, the gang went to the home of a woman aged 80 while armed with crude weapons and a gun on Monday morning.

The robbers assaulted some members of the family and tortured others between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Monday morning. During the ordeal they gang raped three women including a 16 year old who they defiled in turns.

The gang then grabbed property from other family members in the drama. They were robbed of eleven months phones of assorted brands, assorted documents, ATM cards, clothing, and the cash.

The assaulted women and teenager were taken to the hospital as the hunt on the gang goes on.

This comes amid concerns the area around Keroka is experiencing a surge in crime. Locals have complained of an increase in crime and asked for action to stop the trend.

Police who visited the scene assured the family of swift action to tame the trend and arrest the gangs behind the same.

Residents say insecurity incidences have been on the rise in the area, and want police to take action to tame it.

Elsewhere in Nyamira town, police are looking for a gang that attempted to kidnap a woman and demanded a Sh100,000 ransom before they could release her.

The woman was abandoned few kilometers away.

Detectives have been sent to the area to pursue the gang behind the drama.

