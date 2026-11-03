Gang attacks two cops on duty in Ruai, rob them of two AK-47 rifles

Multi agency teams are investigating an incident where two police officers were seriously injured after they were attacked by a gang of motorcycle-riding assailants while on patrol in Ruai, Nairobi.

The attack occurred at around 1am on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, when the officers were conducting beat patrols within Ruai Sub-County, police said.

According to police, members of the public alerted authorities after the officers were attacked and sustained serious head injuries.

The assailants also escaped with two AK-47 rifles belonging to the officers.

The injured officers were a police man and his female colleague.

The male sustained a deep cut at the back of his head and injuries to his hands. He was reportedly unresponsive when officers arrived at the hospital.

The female also suffered a deep cut at the back of her head and injuries to both hands but remained responsive.

The two were rushed to Reale Hospital in Utawala by members of the public before senior police officers, led by the Ruai Sub-County Police Commander, visited the facility.

Preliminary reports indicate that the attackers may have used a sharp object during the assault.

The stolen firearms were two AK-47 rifles, each loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

Police officers have launched an operation to track down the attackers and recover the stolen weapons.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The motive was not immediately known. Police believe the victims were trailed before being attacked.

The operation continued Tuesday, officials said.

Two people have died after a gold mine shaft collapsed at Sigalagala Village in Kakamega East Sub-County, Kakamega County.

The incident occurred on Monday, November 2, 2026, at around 3pm, trapping the two victims inside the mine.

The deceased have been identified as Kevin Muhatia, 25, and another person whose identity had not been established by the time of reporting.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the two were attempting to reopen a gold mine shaft that had been abandoned for approximately three months when it suddenly caved in.

The victims are suspected to have died from suffocation due to a lack of oxygen while trapped underground.

Police officers who rushed to the scene retrieved the bodies, which were subsequently moved to St. Elizabeth Mukumu Mission Hospital mortuary for preservation pending further investigations.

The incident was reported by Shihuli Sub-Location Assistant Chief Millicent Shiafu to Khayega Police Station.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Police Investigate Suspected Murder of 27-Year-Old Man in Uasin Gishu

Police in Soy Sub-County, Uasin Gishu County, have launched investigations into the suspected murder of a 27-year-old man whose body was brought home for burial amid public outrage and suspicions that he may have been killed by family members.

The deceased, identified as John Kamau, reportedly died on Thursday, October 30, 2026. His body was brought to his family home in the Milimani area of Matunda Sub-Location on Monday, November 2, ahead of a planned burial the following day.

However, the burial plans were disrupted after members of the public became rowdy, alleging that the deceased had been killed by his relatives and that his body had been secretly taken to Wamalwa Kijana Referral Hospital.

The incident was reported to Chukura Police Station by the deceased’s mother, Catherine Kariuki, prompting officers led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) to visit the scene.

Police confirmed the incident and processed and photographed the scene as part of preliminary investigations.

The body was subsequently recovered and transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police investigations are ongoing.