Gang kidnaps and kills man in Kakamega

A 38-year-old man was abducted from his home by an armed gang before his body was discovered hours later with multiple deep cut wounds in Eshiaka Location, Mumias West Sub-County, Kakamega County.

The deceased, identified as Benson Nambala Oduori, was reportedly abducted at around 2 am on November 11, after a group of unidentified men stormed his home and demanded that he open the door.

According to police, the gang first broke a window before the deceased eventually opened the door. The assailants then took him away, warning his wife against raising an alarm.

The wife reportedly screamed for help at around 4 am, prompting neighbours to respond.

However, at around 7 am, Oduori’s body was discovered at Ebubala Village in Eshiaka Sub-Location, with multiple deep cut wounds to the head and face.

Police officers visited and processed the scenes.

The body was subsequently moved to Butere Funeral Home, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the killing and the circumstances surrounding the abduction.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident where a 46-year-old man was found dead in Ibucha Stream in Nyamira County on Wednesday, November 11, after reportedly going missing for two days.

The deceased, identified as Josephat Ongera Nyangau, was a resident of Gesiaga Village in Ikobe Sub-Location, Bosasamaro Chache Location, Nyamira South Sub-County.

Police officers visited the scene and established that the deceased had last been seen on November 9, at around noon.

His lifeless body was discovered at approximately 11am on Wednesday, lying face down in the stream.

Police said the body had no visible physical injuries.

Crime Scene Investigators documented and processed the scene before the body was moved to Nyamira County Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.