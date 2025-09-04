Garissa Governor Jama grilled by EACC in Sh1.2 billion probe 

Garissa County Governor Nathif Jama Adan Jama was Thursday grilled by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) following summons to record a statement over an ongoing investigation into alleged mismanagement of Sh1.2 billion.

The Governor is under probe for alleged involvement in among others Irregular recruitment of staff and payment of Sh700 million in salaries to ghost workers and conflict of interest in the award of contracts worth Sh265 million to Takaful Insurance of Africa Ltd and Tina Gardens Hotel, firms linked to him.

He was also grilled over irregular award of tender for the construction of a pavilion and masonry perimeter fence at Garissa Primary to Jubalink Logistics and Transport Company at a cost of Sh188 million.

Further, he was questioned over irregular award of tender for the construction of a terminal wing at Garissa Airstrip to Remera Investments Limited at Sh110 million.

He denied any wrongdoing.

He left the commission offices at Integrity Center later on.

Jama refused to comment on the claims.

The anti-graft agency summoned Jama to record a statement in relation to investigations touching on the management of public funds and staff recruitment at the county.

In a letter dated August 19, 2025, signed by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Director of Investigations Paschal Mweu, the Commission indicated that the inquiry covers the period between October 2022 and June 2024.

The governor was asked to appear at the Commission’s Integrity Centre offices in Nairobi on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. for an interview and formal statement recording.

“To facilitate the investigation, kindly avail yourself for interview and statement recording at our Nairobi Integrity Centre offices located at Jakaya Kikwete/Valley Road junction on 25th August, 2025 at 10.00 a.m.,” the letter stated.

The correspondence, copied to the Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, was also stamped as received by the Council of Governors’ Records Management Office on August 20, 2025.

He however asked for more time to appear on September 4 which he did. EACC has in the past conducted similar inquiries into several county governments across the country, often focusing on areas such as procurement, recruitment, and the handling of devolved funds.