Garrison Mathews Siblings: Get to Know Braden and Juliet Mathews

Garrison Mathews is an American professional basketball player born on October 24, 1996, in Franklin, Tennessee.

He plays as a shooting guard for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA.

Mathews attended Lipscomb University, where he was named the ASUN Conference Player of the Year in 2019.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft, he signed a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards.

Matthews has also played for the Houston Rockets before joining the Atlanta Hawks.

Siblings

Garrison has two older siblings, a brother named Braden Mathews and a sister named Juliet Mathews.

However, compared to Garrison, not much is known about Braden and Juliet, including their personal lives or careers.

College career

Mathews attended Lipscomb University from 2015 to 2019.

During his time there, he established himself as a prolific scorer and a key figure in the Bisons’ basketball program.

He was recognized as the ASUN Conference Player of the Year in 2019, reflecting his outstanding performance and leadership.

Mathews led Lipscomb to its first NCAA tournament appearance in 2018, marking a significant milestone for the program.

As a senior, he helped the Bisons reach the championship game of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), where they finished as runners-up.

Mathews holds several records at Lipscomb, including the most career points with 2,478, the most three-pointers made, and the highest single-game scoring performance.

NBA career

Mathews entered the NBA in 2019, signing a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards.

This allowed him to split time between the NBA and the G League.

During his tenure with the Wizards, he showed promise as a shooter and scorer.

Mathews began his NBA journey by contributing to the team’s offense and defense, although his playing time was limited due to the nature of his contract.

Despite these constraints, he demonstrated potential and gained valuable experience in the league.

In 2021, Mathews joined the Houston Rockets, initially on a two-way contract.

However, his performance earned him a standard NBA contract later in the season.

With the Rockets, Mathews continued to develop as a reliable shooting guard, contributing to the team’s offense.

He worked on expanding his skillset and becoming a more versatile player in the league.

Mathews’ time with the Rockets provided him with opportunities to grow both on and off the court.

In 2023, Mathews moved to the Atlanta Hawks.

Accolades

One of his most notable honors was being named the ASUN Conference Player of the Year in 2019.

This recognition came during his senior year at Lipscomb University, reflecting his outstanding performance and leadership on the court.

Mathews holds several records at Lipscomb University.

He is the all-time leading scorer with 2,478 career points and also holds the record for the highest single-game scoring performance.

Additionally, he set a career high of 44 points in a game against NC State in 2019, showcasing his scoring ability.

These achievements highlight his impact on the program and his status as one of the best players in Lipscomb’s history.

Mathews also received mid-major honors during his college career.

He was named to the Lou Henson Award preseason watch list and was a unanimous preseason All-ASUN Team selection.

Furthermore, he was recognized as a mid-major All-American by NBC Sports, further solidifying his reputation as a top player outside of the major conferences.