Gary Trent Jr. Siblings: Garyson, Grayson and Graydon.

Gary Trent Jr. is a 25-year-old professional basketball player currently with the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA.

He played college basketball at Duke University and was drafted 37th overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2018, later traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Trent Jr. has had notable performances, including a career-high of 42 points in a game and has averaged around 14.1 points per game over his career.

Siblings

Trent Jr. has three brothers, namely Garyson, Grayson, and Graydon.

They are part of a family with a strong basketball background; their father, Gary Trent Sr., is a former professional player.

The Trent family has been involved in basketball at various levels, contributing to the sport’s legacy through both Gary Trent Jr. and his siblings.

College career

Trent Jr. played college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils during the 2017-2018 season.

He had a standout freshman year, averaging 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

His shooting efficiency was particularly impressive, as he shot 40.2% from three-point range, showcasing his skills as a sharpshooter.

Trent played a crucial role in helping Duke reach the NCAA Tournament, where they advanced to the Elite Eight before being eliminated by Kansas.

His performance at Duke solidified his reputation as one of the top shooting guards in college basketball, which ultimately led to his decision to declare for the NBA Draft after just one season.

NBA career

In the NBA, Trent Jr. was selected 37th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings but was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers shortly after.

During his rookie season, he averaged about 6.5 points per game and began to earn more playing time as the season progressed.

Over his first few seasons with Portland, Trent Jr. developed significantly, improving his scoring and becoming known for his defensive capabilities and three-point shooting.

In March 2021, Trent was traded to the Toronto Raptors, where he experienced a breakout season in 2021-2022, averaging approximately 18.3 points per game.

He quickly became a key player for the Raptors and had notable performances, including scoring a career-high 44 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 23, 2021.

His development into a reliable scorer made him an important part of Toronto’s rotation.

Trent Jr. recently signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, joining a team with championship aspirations led by stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Accolades

Trent Jr. has received several accolades throughout his basketball career.

Notably, he was named a McDonald’s All-American in 2017, recognizing him as one of the top high school players in the United States.

Additionally, he earned the FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship MVP award in 2015, showcasing his talent on an international stage.

During his time at Duke University, Trent Jr. had multiple standout performances, including being named the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Co-Player and Rookie of the Week during his freshman season.

His scoring ability was highlighted by a career-high 30 points in a game against Miami and tying the Duke freshman record for three-pointers made in a game.

In the NBA, he has continued to excel, achieving milestones such as scoring a career-high 44 points in a game with the Toronto Raptors and being recognized for his contributions to the team.