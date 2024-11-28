Jalen Wilson Siblings: Get to Know Jace and Jevin

Jalen Derale Wilson is an American professional basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA.

He played college basketball at Kansas, where he was a consensus first-team All-American and led the Big 12 in scoring and rebounding during his junior year, averaging 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Wilson was drafted by the Nets as the 51st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and has continued to develop his skills in the league.

Siblings

Wilson has two siblings, an older brother named Jace, who plays college football as a wide receiver at the University of Texas-San Antonio, and a younger brother named Jevin, who is in sixth grade.

The Wilson family is known for its competitive spirit and strong athletic background, as both of Jalen’s parents played college basketball.

College career

Wilson played college basketball for the Kansas Jayhawks from 2019 to 2023.

His freshman year was challenging due to a significant injury when he broke his ankle, which limited his playing time to just 10 games.

Despite this setback, he showed flashes of potential and earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

In his sophomore year, Wilson returned with a more significant role on the team, appearing in 29 games and starting in 19 of them.

He averaged 12.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, demonstrating his ability to contribute on both ends of the court.

The Jayhawks had a solid season, making it to the NCAA Tournament.

Wilson truly emerged as a star during his junior year, where he was named the Big 12 Player of the Year and earned consensus first-team All-American honors.

He had an impressive season, averaging 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

His scoring ability and rebounding were pivotal in leading Kansas to the NCAA Championship, where they defeated North Carolina in the final.

In his senior year, Wilson continued to be a key player for Kansas, taking on a leadership role within the team.

He averaged around 15 points and 6 rebounds per game, helping the Jayhawks remain competitive in the Big 12 and beyond.

By the end of his college career, Wilson left Kansas as one of the program’s standout players, known for his work ethic and versatility on the court.

NBA career

After declaring for the NBA Draft following his senior season, Wilson was selected by the Brooklyn Nets as the 51st overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Initially, he signed a two-way contract with the Nets, allowing him to split time between the NBA team and their G League affiliate.

As he transitioned into the NBA, Wilson focused on further developing his skills, particularly in shooting consistency and defensive capabilities.

Known for his versatility at around 6’8″, he can play multiple positions, making him a valuable asset due to his ability to score from various spots on the floor.

Awards

Wilson has received numerous accolades throughout his basketball career.

In college, he was a Consensus All-America First Team selection and won the Julius Erving Award as the top small forward.

He was also named the Big 12 Player of the Year (unanimous) and made the All-Big 12 First Team.

Wilson led the Big 12 in scoring (20.1 points per game) and rebounding (8.3 rebounds per game) during his junior year, becoming only the third Jayhawk to average over 20 points in a season under coach Bill Self.

In addition to his college honors, Wilson was named MVP of the NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024, averaging 21.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 55% from three-point range.

His performance in both college and the NBA showcases his impact on the court and potential for future success.