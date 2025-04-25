How To Change Bluetooth Name On iPhone

Changing your iPhone’s Bluetooth name can help personalize your device and make it easier to identify when connecting to accessories like speakers, headphones, or car audio systems. By default, your iPhone uses the name set during initial setup, but you can change it at any time. This also affects how your iPhone appears when using AirDrop, Personal Hotspot, or when connecting to other devices. Here’s how to change the Bluetooth name on iPhone in a few simple steps.

Understand What the Bluetooth Name Means

The name that appears when your iPhone is searched for via Bluetooth is the same as your device name. This name is also used when you share files via AirDrop or when someone connects to your hotspot. So, changing the device name updates all these identifiers at once.

Go to Settings on Your iPhone

Unlock your iPhone and open the Settings app. This is the main hub where you control and personalize your device’s functionality.

Navigate to General Settings

In the Settings menu, scroll down and tap on General. This section includes device information and options for software updates, storage, and more.

Tap on ‘About’

Inside the General settings, tap on About. Here, you will find key information about your iPhone, including its name, software version, and model number.

Change Your iPhone Name

At the top of the About screen, tap on the field labeled Name. You will see your current device name highlighted. Tap on it to edit, then delete the current name or type in a new one of your choice. This new name will automatically become your Bluetooth name.

Save the New Name

After entering your new name, tap Done on the keyboard. The change takes effect immediately. You don’t need to restart your device or adjust any Bluetooth settings.

Check if the New Name Is Active

To confirm your iPhone is showing the new name, turn on Bluetooth and try to connect to another device, like a Bluetooth speaker. Look at the list of available devices and check that your iPhone now displays the updated name.

