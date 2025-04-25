CS Duale Inaugurates Independent Committee To Investigate Tissue And Organ Transplant Services

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale Friday launched the Independent Investigative Committee on Tissue and Organ Transplant Services at Afya House, Nairobi, following the publication of Gazette Notice No. 78 on April 23, 2025.

The committee, chaired by Prof. Elizabeth Bukusi, was established in response to growing public concern over serious allegations of malpractice and ethical violations in organ transplant procedures at Mediheal Group of Hospitals.

“This is a moment of reckoning. We are not just conducting an investigation—we are working to restore public trust in the health system. We will not tolerate impunity or protect any wrongdoing,” said Hon. Duale during the inauguration. He urged the committee to prioritize integrity, transparency, discretion, and professionalism in its work.

Medical Services PS Dr. Ouma Oluga also emphasized the importance of the committee’s role, encouraging it to carry out its duties objectively and to submit a report that will help improve clinical practices across all health facilities in Kenya.

Duale assured the committee of the Ministry’s full support and reminded them to deliver a comprehensive report by July 22, 2025.

“We will act decisively, transparently, and always in the best interest of the people of Kenya,” he concluded.