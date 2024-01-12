Gen Ogolla, IG Koome Visit Baringo After Deadly Banditry Attacks 

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Francis Ogolla and Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome Thursday toured parts of Baringo County days after bandits raided villages and killed six people in attacks.

They toured the North Rift Region as Operation Maliza Uhalifu (OMU) continues to pacify.

Among the areas visited were the Multi-Agency Command Centre and Kolowa Primary School in Baringo County, officials said

The bosses were briefed on the current security status and the progress made since the commencement of the operation in the troubled six North Rift counties.

They commended the team for their dedicated service and stressed the importance of cooperation between security agencies and local communities.

They also acknowledged various projects and exercises in the North Rift region contributing to the overarching goal of establishing peace and stability. “We are fully dedicated to this operation, our objective remains the same in as much as we are using the Multi agency framework. Let us continue to engage the local administration and the communities at large,” said Gen Ogolla.

Koome said they are dedicated in efforts to ensure insecurity is addressed in the area.

He said Kolowa police station will get modern equipment to enhance in service delivery.

They later visited Kolowa Primary School to inspect the ongoing renovation in alignment with the presidential directive to renovation and reconstruct schools in the region.

There are new classrooms and abolition blocks together with renovation of other serviceable structures that has already been done.

They reiterated on the need for the local populace to embrace this gesture as the government continues to with more developments in the region.

Present during the visit were; the General Officer Commanding Western Command (GOC WESTCOM), Maj Gen Jeff Nyagah, Army Special Operations Brigade Commander Brigadier Ahmed Saman among others.

This came two days after gunmen raided a village in Baringo North Sub County and killed six people.

The incident sparked tension with villagers calling for more attention in the area to tame the attacks.

Two people were Tuesday evening shot dead by armed bandits at Yatya area in Baringo North Sub-County.

The incident sparked tension and fears in the area forcing locals to flee amid reports that armed bandits are taking hostage the village.

This came hours after the same gang had killed four people in Chemoe area.

Police said the gang targeted a man, his wife and a child as they were headed to an event in Chemoe area, spraying bullets at them.

A contingent of multi-agency team was sent to the area to pursue the gang in vain.

The incident was the latest in the region amid operations to address the menace.

The area is among those still under curfew amid ongoing operations.

But gunmen defy the curfew and stage attacks for livestock.