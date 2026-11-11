Geoffrey Wauna Takes Early Lead in Makadara MP Race – Poll

Geoffrey Wauna Pedeshee has taken the lead in the race for the Makadara parliamentary seat, narrowly ahead of Irungu Nyakera and Faith Norah Lukosi, according to a November 2026 poll by Mwelekeo Insights.

Pedeshee secured 35.9 per cent, or 317 of 882 responses, to lead Nyakera, who polled 30.2 per cent, or 266 responses.

Faith Norah Lukosi followed closely in third place with 28.8 per cent, equivalent to 254 responses.

The three candidates collectively accounted for 94.9 per cent of the responses, pointing to a tightly contested race with a small gap separating the leading contenders.

The poll was conducted between November 9 and 10, 2026, asking respondents who they would vote for as Makadara MP if elections were held at the time of the survey.

DCP, LMM Candidates Dominate

The findings also point to a contest largely dominated by candidates associated with the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) and the Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM).

Nyakera and Benson Mutura were listed under DCP, while Pedeshee, Lukosi and Reuben Ndolo were associated with LMM.

Mutura garnered 2.4 per cent, followed by Ndolo at 1.0 per cent. Anjelo Jude Omasaja of PPK received 0.7 per cent, while Antony Kimemia of DCP polled 0.5 per cent.

Independent candidate Otty William received 0.3 per cent, while other responses accounted for 0.2 per cent.

Race Remains Wide Open

Pedeshee’s lead over Nyakera stands at 5.7 percentage points, while Lukosi is 7.1 points behind the frontrunner.

With the top three candidates commanding nearly 95 per cent of the responses, the poll points to a highly competitive Makadara contest, with relatively little separating the leading candidates.

The findings offer an early indication of voter preferences ahead of the next General Election, as political activity in the Nairobi constituency continues to intensify.

However, the results represent voter sentiment at the time the poll was conducted and may shift as campaigns, alliances and political mobilisation gather pace.