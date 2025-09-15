No injuries reported as George Ruto’s luxury matatu Mood is involved in an accident in Eldoret

A luxury matatu linked to one of president William Ruto’s sons was involved in an accident in Eldoret Town on Sunday, police said.

The matatu nicknamed Mood is linked to George Ruto.

The matatu was hit by a 14-seater matatu as it raced to an anticipated homecoming event at Maili Tisa Park and Chill on Sunday.

Police said they are investigating the incident and added no injuries were reported.

The 14-seater matatu driver claimed his Mood colleague had made an abrupt braking and overtake leading to the incident on a major highway. Police arrived at the scene and cleared it as a crowd surged there with curiosity on the matatu.

The Sh14 million matatu had just arrived in the city on Sunday morning for the highly anticipated homecoming event at Maili Tisa Park and Chill when the accident happened.

Images at the scene showed the matatu was left with a dent where the 14-seater matatu had crashed into it from behind.

A different picture showed the matatu had arrived at Sugoi, George’s rural home.

The matatu was launched in July 2025 at a ceremony in Nairobi. The flashy matatu has since then been making headlines across the nation, headlining several entertainment events in Nairobi.

It usually attracts attention whenever it goes. George has a second similar matatu operating in the city as he seems to focus on the transport industry.

On July 18, 2025 George held a concert at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to mark the debut of the matatu.

The ceremony consisted of a brief prayer session and the anointing of the matatu, followed by a full entertainment concert for the youth at the event.

After the event, the Nairobi Central Business District was brought to a standstill after the matatu made a brief drive through the city streets.

By Monday, July 21, 2025 however, the matatu was back in the garage after parts of it were reportedly damaged during its official unveiling.

The matatu has been designed to bring a luxury travel experience to Nairobi commuters and reportedly features a 65-inch TV screen, a live DJ mixing deck, solar panels, and high-end bucket seats imported from China.