Georgia military base on lockdown following shooting incident

A military base in the US state of Georgia was put on lockdown as officials search for an active shooter.

A Facebook post from the military base said the site was locked down at 11:04 EST (16:04 GMT) and said “casualties have been reported”.

It is unclear how many people have been shot or are injured in the shooting that took place at Fort Stewart, 240 miles (386km) south east of Atlanta.

“We are currently assessing the situation, but we can confirm an active shooter,” Lt. Col. Angel Tomko told the Associated Press.

Video shared on social media shows military personnel evacuating from the scene.

Area schools remain in lockdown, local media report.

The FBI’s office in Atlanta has said they are aware of the incident and the scene remains “active”.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he is in “close contact” with law enforcement on the ground.

“We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same,” he wrote on Twitter.

Congressman Buddy Carter, whose district includes Fort Stewart, said he was “monitoring the situation”.

“Please join me in prayers for the casualties, their families, and the brave law enforcement officers working to protect our community,” he wrote on Twitter.

