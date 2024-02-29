German National Charged with Child Pornography in Kilifi, Released on Sh1 Million Bond 

A German national charged before a Kilifi court with sexual child exploitation was Thursday granted a Sh1 million bond with two Kenyan sureties.

Netzband Tim Marvin is facing three counts of child trafficking, child pornography, and promoting a sexual offence with a child.

The victim is a Rwandan girl who was visiting the area.

Appearing before Kilifi Senior Resident Magistrate Daniel Sitati, the accused was charged with defiling the 15-year-old at his home in Mtondia area in Kilifi North Constituency.

In the first count, Marvin was charged with trafficking in persons contrary to Section 3(1)(e) as read with Sections 3(4) and 3(5) of the Counter Trafficking in Persons Act No. 8 of 2020.

It is alleged that on diverse days between 1st January 2024 and 9th February 2024 at Mtondia area Kilifi North sub-county of Kilifi County, he sexually exploited a 15-year-old child after transporting her using his vehicle from the Maghreb hotel, Sea Horse area to his house in Mtondia area.

On the second count, he was charged with child pornography, contrary to Section 24(1)(c) of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act No. 5 of 2018.

It is alleged that at an unknown date in the Mtondia area of Kilifi North sub-county within Kilifi County, he transmitted pornographic images to the victim through WhatsApp.

He was also charged with promoting a sexual offence with a child, contrary to Section 12(a) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

The charges are that on the 6th day of February 2024 at an unknown location within the Republic of Kenya, he promoted a sexual act to a child aged 15 years by distributing a nude picture via WhatsApp account on his mobile phone.

According to court documents, the complainant disclosed her defilement to her mother, who reported the matter at Kilifi Police Station.

The case, prosecuted by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Vivian Kambaga and Prosecution Counsel, Nancy Njeru, is scheduled for hearing on March 14 2024.