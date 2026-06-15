Gilles Lellouche Siblings: All About Philippe Lellouche

Gilles Lellouche is a prominent French actor, director, and screenwriter born on July 5, 1972, in Savigny-sur-Orge, France.

He has built a versatile career in the French film industry, earning recognition for both his compelling on-screen performances and his work behind the camera.

Known for his charismatic presence and ability to tackle diverse roles ranging from dramatic leads to comedic parts, Lellouche has become one of the most respected figures in contemporary French cinema.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Gilles has one sibling, an older brother named Philippe Lellouche, who is also an established actor, director, and playwright.

The brothers have occasionally collaborated professionally, with Philippe appearing in some of Gilles’ projects, such as the film Narco.

Career

Lellouche began his journey in the arts as a director of short films in the mid-1990s, including 2 minutes 36 de bonheur (1996) and Pourkoi… passkeu (2002), the latter of which earned recognition at the Cannes Film Festival.

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He co-directed his first feature film, Narco (2004), with Tristan Aurouet.

Although he initially balanced directing and acting, he soon focused primarily on acting, appearing in a steady stream of films that showcased his range.

Breakout roles came in the mid-2000s with performances in popular movies like Tell No One (2006), directed by Guillaume Canet, and Mesrine (2008).

He gained further acclaim for his work in ensemble films such as Little White Lies (2010) and C’est la vie! (2017).

Lellouche has frequently collaborated with notable French directors and actors, including appearances in Luc Besson productions and films alongside friends like Jean Dujardin and Marion Cotillard.

As a director, Lellouche returned to feature filmmaking with Sink or Swim (2018), a successful comedy-drama about a men’s synchronized swimming team that resonated with audiences and critics alike.

His more recent directorial effort, Beating Hearts (2025), a sprawling crime romance, has also drawn significant attention.

Accolades

Lellouche has received multiple César Award nominations, France’s highest film honors, reflecting his impact as both an actor and director.

He earned Best Actor nominations for In Safe Hands (2018) and BAC Nord (2020), along with supporting actor nods for films like Little White Lies and C’est la vie!.

His directorial work on Sink or Swim brought additional nominations for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

Beating Hearts further highlighted his achievements with a César nomination for Best Director.

In addition to César recognition, Lellouche received the Prix Patrick Dewaere in 2011 for his rising prominence in French cinema.