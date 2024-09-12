Close Menu
    NET WORTH

    Gina Torres Net Worth

    Andrew Walyaula
    Gina Torres, the talented American actress, has built an impressive career in television and film, earning her a net worth of approximately $15 million. Best known for her roles in Suits, Firefly, Serenity, Pearson, and 9-1-1: Lone Star, Torres has made a lasting impact on Hollywood. She appeared in 94 episodes of Suits, contributing to the series’ success. Beyond her acting career, she gained public attention for her marriage to actor Laurence Fishburne, which lasted from 2002 until their divorce in 2018.

    Early Life

    Born on April 25, 1969, in New York City, Gina Torres is the daughter of Cuban immigrants. Growing up in the Bronx, she was bilingual, speaking both English and Spanish. Torres’ father worked as a typesetter for the newspapers La Prensa and The New York Daily News. Her love for performing started early, and she attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York. Although accepted into several colleges, Torres chose to pursue a career in acting due to financial constraints.

    Career

    Torres’ career took off with a string of television roles, including appearances in Law & Order, Xena: Warrior Princess, and One Life to Live. Her breakout moment came in 2000 with Cleopatra 2525, for which she won an ALMA Award for Outstanding Lead Actress. She further solidified her status as a prominent actress by starring in Firefly as Zoe Washburne and in the Alias TV series.

    Her most notable role came when she joined the cast of Suits as Jessica Pearson. Torres played a pivotal role in the show for seven years, receiving critical acclaim and winning an Imagen Award in 2018. Her portrayal of Jessica Pearson earned her a lead role in the spin-off series Pearson. In addition to her success on Suits, Torres also appeared in shows such as Castle, Hannibal, Westworld, and Revenge.

    Film and Voice Acting

    Though primarily known for her television work, Torres has also enjoyed a successful film career. She appeared in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, and starred in Serenity, the follow-up to Firefly. Other films in her repertoire include Fair Game, Hair Show, and The Perfect Find in 2023.

    Torres has also ventured into voice acting, lending her voice to several video games, including DC Universe Online and Destiny. Her versatility in both live-action roles and voice work has contributed significantly to her net worth.

    Gina Torres Relationships

    Torres married Laurence Fishburne in 2002, and they had a daughter together. Torres also became a stepmother to Fishburne’s two children from his previous marriage. The couple separated in 2017, and their divorce was finalized in 2018. Despite their split, Torres and Fishburne remain focused on co-parenting their daughter.

