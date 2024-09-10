Elisabeth Moss Net Worth

Elisabeth Moss, the American actress renowned for her versatile roles, boasts an impressive net worth of $30 million. Widely recognized for her performances in acclaimed television series such as The West Wing, Mad Men, Top of the Lake, and The Handmaid’s Tale, Moss has also made her mark in film and on stage. Her diverse portfolio includes acting credits in movies like The One I Love, Her Smell, Us, Shirley, and The Invisible Man.

Career

Elisabeth Moss shot to international fame with her portrayal of Peggy Olson in the critically acclaimed AMC series Mad Men (2007–2015), a role that cemented her status in Hollywood. Appearing in 88 out of the 92 episodes, Moss received numerous accolades and five Emmy nominations for her performance.

Her role as Offred in Hulu’s adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale in 2017 further propelled her to stardom. Not only does she star in the dystopian series, but she also serves as an executive producer and has directed several episodes. Her work on The Handmaid’s Tale earned her both Emmy and Golden Globe Awards, making her one of television’s most celebrated actors.

Elisabeth Moss Salary

Moss’s salary has evolved significantly over her career. While starring in Mad Men, she was earning $75,000 per episode. For her breakthrough role in The Handmaid’s Tale, her salary started at $175,000 per episode and has since skyrocketed to a remarkable $1 million per episode. These earnings, combined with her producer credits, resulted in Moss earning $24 million between September 2018 and September 2019, making her one of the highest-paid actresses globally. She maintained her elite status, earning $16 million between September 2019 and September 2020.

Film Success

Moss has also built an impressive filmography. She debuted on the big screen in Suburban Commando (1991) and later voiced a character in Once Upon a Forest (1993). She has since appeared in numerous films, including Girl, Interrupted (1999), The One I Love (2014), Queen of Earth (2015), The Invisible Man (2020), and Shirley (2020). Her collaborations with director Alex Ross Perry, particularly in Her Smell and Queen of Earth, have further showcased her talent in psychological dramas.

Stage Performances

Beyond her screen work, Moss has garnered praise for her performances on stage. Her theater career began in 2002 with Franny’s Way and continued with her Broadway debut in David Mamet’s Speed-the-Plow (2008). In 2011, she appeared in the West End production of The Children’s Hour alongside Keira Knightley. Moss received a Tony Award nomination in 2015 for her role in The Heidi Chronicles, solidifying her versatility across different mediums.

Personal Life

Elisabeth Moss married comedian Fred Armisen in 2009, but the marriage ended in divorce in 2011. Moss remains a practicing Scientologist, a faith she has defended against public criticism. Despite her high-profile career, Moss maintains a relatively private personal life, focusing instead on her work and the art of storytelling.

