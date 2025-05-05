Creating a link for a document is a useful way to share files with others without sending large attachments. Whether you’re working in Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, or another cloud storage service, the process is straightforward once you know the steps. This guide will help you understand how to create a link for a document so others can access it easily.

Upload the Document to a Cloud Service

Before you can create a link, your document must be stored online.

Go to your preferred cloud storage platform, such as Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, or iCloud.

Log in to your account.

Upload the document by dragging it into the web window or using the Upload button provided.

Locate the Uploaded Document

Once your document is uploaded, you need to find it.

Navigate through your folders or use the search bar in the cloud service.

Confirm that the file is fully uploaded and saved.

Generate a Shareable Link

Now you can create a link to share the document.

Right-click the document (or click the three dots next to it) and look for an option like Get link , Share , or Copy link .

, , or . Click that option, and the platform will generate a unique link for your file.

In most systems, you can choose link permissions, such as View only, Comment, or Edit.

Adjust Sharing Permissions

It’s important to set the correct access level.

If you want people only to view the document, choose View only .

. If you need them to give feedback, select Comment .

. If you want them to make changes, select Edit .

. Always double-check if the link is Restricted or Anyone with the link to make sure the right people can open it.

Copy and Share the Link

After setting permissions, copy the generated link.

You can now paste it into an email, message, document, or chat app.

Recipients can click the link to access the document according to the permissions you set.

