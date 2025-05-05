Govt Pushes For Local Production Of Medicines, Vaccines To Boost Health Access

The government has announced new efforts to strengthen the local production of essential medicines and vaccines, saying it is key to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Kenya.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, emphasized the need for strong leadership and long-term systems to manage Health Products and Technologies (HPTs).

Speaking during a strategic meeting with the Directorate of Health Products and Technologies, Dr. Oluga said Kenya must ensure a steady supply of essential drugs and vaccines, while also maintaining the safety and quality of health products.

“Our experience with cancer and COVID-19 has shown us the urgency of having a reliable system for health products,” he said.

“We must innovate, be accountable, and invest where it truly matters. Let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

To support this goal, the Ministry of Health is in the final stages of developing several policy frameworks.

These include a Local Manufacturing Strategy, a National Supply Chain Strategy, a Health Product Donations Strategy, and a Pharmacy Benefits Package.

The Ministry is also working on policies to guide research and regulation of traditional and alternative medicine.

The meeting, which brought together all departments under the Directorate, was also attended by the Director General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth, and the Head of the Directorate of Health Products and Technologies, Dr. Tom Menge.