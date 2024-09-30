Pete Carroll’s Net Worth

Pete Carroll, the celebrated American football coach, has an estimated net worth of $50 million, thanks to his long and illustrious career in both college football and the NFL. Carroll is best known for his time as the head coach and executive vice president of the Seattle Seahawks, where he earned an annual salary of $15 million. His journey to the top, however, was far from straightforward, as it began with humble roots and a passion for sports that drove him to overcome multiple setbacks.

Early Life

Born Pete Clay Carroll on September 15, 1951, in San Francisco, California, Carroll’s athletic ability became evident early in his life. Raised in Greenbrae, California, Pete excelled as a high school athlete, playing quarterback, defensive back, and wide receiver. He also participated in baseball and basketball, ultimately winning the Athlete of the Year award during his senior year.

After high school, Carroll attended the College of Marin, where he continued to play football before transferring to the University of the Pacific. There, he played as a free safety and earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1973. Despite his efforts to join the World Football League, his small size and shoulder issues kept him from a professional playing career. To make ends meet, Carroll briefly sold roofing materials before finding his calling in coaching.

Coaching

Carroll’s coaching career began at the University of the Pacific as a graduate assistant. His early success led to stints under Lou Holtz at Arkansas and coaching roles at Iowa State and North Carolina State. He transitioned to the NFL in the 1980s, working as a defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings.

In 1994, Carroll was named head coach of the New York Jets, but his time there was short-lived as he was fired after just one season. He later coached the San Francisco 49ers, but a similar fate awaited him. Despite these setbacks, Carroll found a new path when he returned to college football as the head coach of the USC Trojans.

USC Success and Controversy

At USC, Pete Carroll achieved remarkable success, leading the Trojans to six bowl game victories and a BCS National Championship. His up-tempo coaching style and commitment to excellence cemented his reputation as one of college football’s top coaches. However, his time at USC ended in controversy due to NCAA sanctions, which led to vacated wins and a tarnished legacy.

Seattle Seahawks

In 2010, Carroll returned to the NFL as the head coach and executive vice president of the Seattle Seahawks. His aggressive coaching style, often referred to as “Big Balls Pete” for his risk-taking on fourth down, transformed the Seahawks into a dominant force. Under his leadership, the Seahawks made ten playoff appearances, won five division titles, and secured their first-ever Super Bowl title in 2013.

The success of the Seahawks’ defense, known as the “Legion of Boom,” earned widespread praise, with Carroll’s team leading the NFL in scoring defense for four consecutive years. He became one of only three coaches, along with Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer, to win both a Super Bowl and a college football national championship.

Real Estate

Throughout his career, Pete Carroll has also been active in real estate. In 2015, he sold his home in Hunts Point, Seattle, for $6.1 million. While this sale did not yield a significant profit, it was one of several notable real estate deals. In 2016, he sold a beach cottage in Manhattan Beach, California, for $2.05 million, a sizable increase from his $540,000 purchase price in 1999. Carroll also sold a home in Rolling Hills, Washington, for $3.05 million in 2017, further adding to his real estate portfolio.

Pete Carroll Net Worth

