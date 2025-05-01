Ruto sponsors 170 girls in Nairobi

President William Ruto fulfilled his promise to sponsor 10 vulnerable girls from each of the 17 constituencies in Nairobi County.

He had promised in March 2025 to pay for students to join PCEA Booth Girls’ High School – Ngong Forest during the official opening of the institution.

He, at State House Nairobi hosted the students, their parents and teachers for breakfast.

Ruto said the opportunity would give needy students, who would otherwise have difficulty accessing quality education, a chance to pursue their academic dreams.

“I directed the Ministry of Education to ensure that the students are from needy homes so that I pay their fees,” he said.

He explained that he is supporting more than 200 students at the school, with the sponsorship covering fees, uniforms, and shopping.

Additionally, the Teachers Service Commission has posted teachers at PCEA Booth Girls’ High School.

MPs Phelix Odiwuor (Lang’ata), Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti North), Anthony Olouch (Mathare), Timothy Wanyonyi (Westlands), and Esther Passaris (Nairobi County) were present.

Ruto said the government is committed to addressing classroom shortages in schools across the country and ensure the smooth transition from Junior School to Senior School of the Competency-Based Education system.

Consequently, he pointed out that the government is building 23,000 classrooms throughout the country.

He said the government will pay special attention to the education needs in Nairobi County.

He explained that the government has provided Sh1 billion to build additional classrooms in Nairobi.

“When I went to Nairobi and saw the gaps that still exist, my friends and I resolved to build 240 classrooms in different schools. I want these classrooms completed in 90 days,” he added.

Ruto also pledged to build a school in Mabatini, Mathare Constituency, to address education challenges in the area.

On the support for needy students, he said the National Government is working with counties to establish a framework to enable the devolved governments to give bursaries.

“I have given instructions to the Ministry of Education to work with the Council of Governors to do the framework that is required by law so that we can facilitate scholarships from the National and County governments,” he said.

He said education is the greatest equaliser that levels the playing field for children from different backgrounds.

On other matters, Ruto said the government’s programme in affordable housing is progressing well and soon new homeowners will begin getting the keys to their houses.

He noted that the government is committed to transforming the country and putting to shame naysayers.

He asked leaders to unite and work together to serve the people, noting that this is not the time for politics.

“For now, let us concentrate on making sure that we use the opportunity we have to move our development by leaps and bounds and transform our nation,” he said.

Odiwuor thanked the President for making his efforts to make PCEA Boost Girls High an excellent school, noting it has given students an opportunity to access quality education.

“You have touched the homes of very needy, deserving parents,” he said.

Elachi commended Ruto for interacting with the people of Nairobi at the grassroots to understand their challenges.

“No other President has done this before,” she noted.

Olouch asked the students to take advantage of the opportunity and excel in their studies.

Ends.