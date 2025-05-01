Tanzanian priest – and government critic – brutally attacked

A prominent Tanzanian Catholic priest and government critic has been violently attacked amid rising political tensions ahead of elections due in October.

Fr Charles Kitima, who had attended an all-day religious meeting, was ambushed by two people at night in a canteen restroom near his residence in Dar es Salaam.

According to the police, he was hit on the head with a blunt object and was later admitted to hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

Eyewitnesses said Fr Kitima had been seen talking to several people before the attack, and was later found bleeding and calling for help, moments after individuals were seen fleeing the scene.

The police say they have detained a suspect, while investigations continue.

The attack on Fr Kitima, who is the secretary-general of the Catholic bishops’ organisation, Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), has been widely condemned.

Boniface Mwabukusi, president of the Tanganyika Law Society, who visited the priest in hospital, said it had been “a brutal attack with the intent to take his life”.

Posting on X, Mwabukusi said Fr Kitima had a message for Tanzanians that “we should not be afraid to pay the price for standing up for justice and fulfilling our duties to the country”.

Political tension is increasing in Tanzania ahead of the general elections, with rights groups raising concerns over shrinking civic space, accountability, and justice.

Opposition Chadema party vice-chairman John Heche said the incident was bad “news for the country”.

Lobby group Legal and Human Rights Centre also condemned the “heinous attack” that portrayed a “bad image” for the country.

Fr Kitima has frequently criticised government policies and is widely known in Tanzania for his bold stance on democratic reforms and human rights.

The assault, which has alarmed faith leaders and the civil society, comes days after the Catholic Church called for the government to heed calls for electoral reform – a key opposition demand.

Leaders of Christian churches, whose followers make up 60% of the population, have become increasingly outspoken on justice and governance issues.

But their criticism has not been received well by some supporters of the ruling party, with some senior figures asking religious leaders to stay out of politics.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan last weekend warned the opposition that “no-one is above the law”.

“We must not allow this election to be a cause for conflict,” she added.

She also sought to downplay fears of rigging by vowing that the government would “do everything in its power to ensure that the election is free and fair”.

Since last year there has been a wave of attacks and abductions targeting government critics. Senior opposition figures have also been arrested, including Chadema leader Tundu Lissu, who has been charged with treason.

But attacks of this kind on church leaders are uncommon.

Police have said the motive for Fr Kitima’s attack is not yet known, with ongoing investigations looking to identify other suspects.

The government has not commented on the attack.

But Stephen Wasira, vice-chairman of the ruling CCM party, condemned it and sent a message of sympathy to the priest.

By BBC News