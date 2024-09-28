Nicole Eggert’s Net Worth

Nicole Eggert, the American actress best known for her roles in Baywatch and Charles in Charge, currently has a net worth of approximately $500,000. Throughout her career, Eggert gained fame and recognition from her TV roles and movie appearances. However, her financial journey has seen its share of ups and downs, including a Chapter 13 bankruptcy filing in 2014.

Early Life

Born on July 13, 1972, in Glendale, California, Nicole Eggert was the daughter of Rolf, a German-born canning company executive, and Gina, a British-born talent agent. Encouraged by her mother, Eggert participated in beauty pageants from an early age and, at five, was crowned Little Miss California Universe. This early recognition paved the way for her acting career, with Eggert landing her first roles in TV movies as a child.

TV Success

Eggert’s breakthrough came with roles on popular television shows. She first appeared in T.J. Hooker, where she played Chrissie Hooker, followed by recurring roles in Who’s the Boss? However, her biggest TV role came when she joined Charles in Charge as Jamie Powell, which solidified her place as a teen star during the late 1980s.

In the early 90s, Eggert gained further fame with her role as Roberta “Summer” Quinn on Baywatch, one of the most-watched TV shows globally at the time. Despite her popularity, Eggert revealed in a 2024 docuseries, After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, that the show’s cast members only earned about $3,500 per episode, amounting to roughly $77,000 per season—quite modest compared to the show’s worldwide success.

Film Career

In addition to television, Eggert appeared in several films throughout her career. She made her film debut in Rich and Famous (1981) and later appeared in titles like The Clan of the Cave Bear, Kinjite: Forbidden Subjects, and The Haunting of Morella. Eggert also ventured into the erotic thriller genre with Blown Away and starred in action films like The Demolitionist.

Her acting career, however, extended beyond mainstream TV and film. In 1995, Eggert appeared nude on the cover of Sugar Ray’s debut album, Lemonade and Brownies. Later, in 2014, she took a step away from Hollywood and started her own ice cream truck business, embracing a more low-key lifestyle.

Reality TV

In recent years, Eggert made a return to the public eye through reality television. She appeared in shows like Celebrity Fit Club, Splash, and Botched, where she underwent a breast reduction surgery. Her participation in these shows added to her recognition, but they did not lead to significant financial recovery.

Personal Life

Eggert’s personal life has been tumultuous at times. She was once engaged to actor Corey Haim and later married Justin Herwick, with whom she has two daughters, Dilin and Keegan. The marriage ended in divorce, and Eggert has since navigated single parenthood.

In 2014, Eggert faced serious financial difficulties, leading her to file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy. At the time, she reported assets of around $1 million but owed about $800,000 in debts. Her monthly income was reportedly $15,000, which was barely enough to cover her $16,000 in monthly expenses.

Sexual Abuse

In 2018, Eggert made headlines when she accused her former Charles in Charge co-star, Scott Baio, of sexually abusing her when she was a minor. Eggert claimed the abuse began when she was 14 years old. Baio denied the allegations, but the accusation brought a renewed focus on her personal struggles and the darker side of her early acting career.

