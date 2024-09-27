Cardinal John Njue, the former Archbishop of Nairobi, may not be a figure associated with wealth in the traditional sense. Known for his devout commitment to the Catholic Church, Njue’s net worth remains largely undisclosed, reflecting a lifestyle that seems to embody the biblical exhortation to lay up treasures in heaven.

Early Life

Born on January 1, 1946, John Njue served as the fourth Archbishop of Nairobi from 2007 to 2021. Prior to that, he was the Coadjutor Archbishop of Nyeri from 2002 to 2007 and the Bishop of Embu from 1986 to 2002. His impact and prominence in the church have garnered significant attention, with his English Wikipedia page receiving over 97,407 views. His biography is available in 19 languages, reflecting his international recognition as a religious figure.

A Life of Humility

Njue’s biographer, Waithaka Waihenya, paints a vivid picture of the cardinal’s disdain for material wealth. It is said that if you were to search Njue’s pockets, you would find no coins or currency notes. He exemplified a life of service over personal gain, even when his father gifted him land in Embu. Njue chose to give the property to his siblings, prioritizing his devotion to God over earthly possessions. His biography, Feeling with the Church: Cardinal Njue’s Long Service in the Catholic Church, notes that he had no bank accounts or property in his name.

“To him, money and property meant nothing,” the biography states, emphasizing Njue’s belief that priests should also embrace this perspective.

Acts of Generosity

Njue’s generosity is well-documented. After celebrating Mass at Nairobi’s St. Peter Claver, church members once collected a substantial amount of money and presented it to him as a token of appreciation. Rather than keeping it for himself, he handed the entire envelope to a church member who approached him with personal problems, demonstrating his commitment to serving his community rather than accumulating wealth.

Fr. Stephen Karingu, who witnessed this act, expressed his astonishment at Njue’s selflessness. “The man just gave away the money, just like that,” he recalled, highlighting how Njue consistently believed that any money he received was intended for the flock rather than himself.

A Controversial Perspective on Clergy Remuneration

Njue’s views on money often placed him at odds with other priests in the Nairobi archdiocese. Upon assuming leadership, he urged his fellow priests to adopt a similar mindset regarding finances. He proposed capping their remuneration at Sh10,000 and increasing the contribution from their churches to the archdiocese from five to 30 percent. This controversial proposal was met with resistance, as many priests opposed any alterations to their earnings.

His conviction was that if priests served the faithful diligently, they would never lack for anything. Njue’s tenure as the head of the Catholic Church in Kenya concluded in January 2021, marking the end of a distinguished period of leadership that began in 2007.

