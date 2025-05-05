Ruku Vows to Deepen Public Service Reforms, Mainstream Article 232

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku, has reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing public service delivery across the country, with a particular focus on marginalised regions.

Speaking at Kanyuambora, Embu County as he conducted citizen participation meetings with the residents, the CS underscored the Ministry’s ongoing nationwide initiative to collect citizen feedback and assess the effectiveness of government service structures.

Ruku said that the engagements formed part of a broader strategy to accelerate the implementation of Article 232 of the Constitution of Kenya, which outlines the core principles and values of public service, including responsiveness, equity, accountability, and citizen participation.

“As Cabinet Secretary, I am committed to ensuring that these values are not just aspirational, but reflected in the lived experience of every Kenyan,” he stated.

“For far too long, minorities in Kenya have endured underdevelopment and exclusion from the national transformation agenda but this has been reversed during President William Ruto’s tenure.”

He noted that the interactions also provided an opportunity to review service delivery structures in the area and aimed at decentralising government services, empowering local leadership, and enhancing transparency.

“Feedback confirms that while progress has been made, a lot more need to be done to improve coordination and ensure these public service systems meet the expectations of our people,” he added.

On the issue of disaster preparedness and food security, the CS assured the public that the country is developing enough reserves to ensure that no Kenyan will die of hunger. He said his Ministry is working closely with other government agencies to implement proactive disaster mitigation strategies, particularly in arid and semi-arid regions prone to drought, flash floods and food shortages.

“We are prepared, and we will act early to prevent suffering,” he said. “The government is committed to protecting vulnerable communities from the worst effects of climate-related and other emergencies.”

Ruku praised the government for what he described as a historic shift in government investment in arid and semi arid areas, citing the rollout of key infrastructure and development projects that had previously eluded the region.

“As a Ministry, we are working to ensure that these gains are not just sustained but deepened. Our goal is to build a responsive and inclusive public service that upholds the values of the Constitution and delivers tangible outcomes for all citizens,” he said.