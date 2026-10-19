Girl burnt to death in Nairobi plot fire

A three-year-old girl died after being burnt beyond recognition in a fire that razed a 10-room residential plot in Reuben, Makadara Sub-County, Nairobi.

The child was reportedly inside a room belonging to her father when the fire broke out late Sunday night.

The police found the mabati-walled residential plot engulfed in flames, with the fire reportedly originating from one of the rooms occupied by the parents.

Nairobi County fire brigade personnel, assisted by members of the public, managed to extinguish the blaze.

However, the fire had already destroyed household goods of unknown value, while the young girl died in the incident.

The child’s body was moved to the City Mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination.

Police said the cause of the fire had not been established, as investigations into the incident continued.

And a 45-year-old woman died after being electrocuted while praying inside a church in Rachuonyo South Sub-County, Homa Bay County.

The deceased, identified as Violet Ngwena Okoth, was reportedly alone inside the altar of Repentance and Holiness Church in Orembe Village, Sino Kagola Location, when the incident occurred.

Upon arrival, the officers found Okoth’s body lying inside the church altar, with loose electrical wires nearby, suggesting a possible electrical fault.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the woman had been praying alone in the church before the incident.

Police reported that the body had no visible physical injuries.

The body was subsequently moved to Rachuonyo County Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.